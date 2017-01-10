Police investigate robbery, shooting on N. 35th Street that left 1 injured

Roadway incidents for Thursday, April 13More >>
A contractor charged with many counts of fraud in multiple parishes is heading back to Baton Rouge to face additional charges.More >>
A 26-year-old man is believed to be connected to the death of an 89-year-old woman and he is being held in another parish on unrelated charges.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting on Jefferson Ave.More >>
One person died early Thursday morning after crashing a vehicle on River Road.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
"Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.More >>
Keepers seek to remind viewers that "patience is a virtue" as the wait for April the giraffe's calf continues.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
The siblings have different astrological signs and were born under different presidential administrations.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
Three of the city's aviation officers were put on leave amid outrage over how they treated a passenger who was dragged from an overbooked United flight.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
A mother is grieving after her son accidentally shot and killed himself on Instagram Live.More >>
WBTV received several calls about the sighting from across the Southeast around 8:45 p.m. They said the meteor had a long tail and was moving west to east.More >>
