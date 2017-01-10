Police investigate robbery, shooting on N. 35th Street that left 1 injured

Police are investigating an early morning robbery and shooting in Baton Rouge.

It happened on North 35th Street near Cain Street around 2:30 a.m., which is near Gus Young Avenue and North Acadian Thruway.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening. The name of the man who was shot was not released, but detectives reported he is 40 years old.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said the victim was shot during an apparent robbery.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

