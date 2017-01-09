Family concerned for welfare of man after not seeing him since October

One family is concerned for the welfare of one of their family members after not seeing him since October.

On January 7, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from a family member of Paul Michael Listle, 36, in the Monroe area, saying they haven't seen him since October. They say his last communication with them was in mid-November. According to family, Listle was traveling to south Louisiana to find a job in construction work.

Listle was reportedly headed to St. Mary Parish. Detectives have been seeking information on his whereabouts since October. Listle is described as 5' 11" tall, of medium build, weighing approximately 160 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have seen Listle of know of his whereabouts, contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960 or email crimewatch@stmaryso.com. Anyone with information can remain anonymous if they so desire.

