Woman arrested after alleged stabbing in Nov.

A Baton Rogue woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another woman back on November 16, 2016.

According to the report, officers were called out to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in reference to a battery complaint. At the hospital, they spoke with the victim, who told officers that she was at her house when a woman she had previously known as "Tye," who was later identified as Tyquincia Rivers, came to her home to ask for money owed.

The victim says she told Rivers not to come to her house and told her to leave when Rivers attacked her. The victim says during the fight, another woman got out of the car and stabbed her three times. She claims the woman then gave the weapon, possibly a small knife or ice pick, to Rivers, who then stabbed her in the abdomen and fled the scene.

The following day, the victim was shown a photographic lineup and she was able to positively identify Rivers as the woman who had come to her home and stabbed her.

Rivers was arrested January 5 and is charged with simple battery and attempted second degree murder.

