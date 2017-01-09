Edwards admin gives update on who will likely qualify for flood aid

With money still short for flood recovery, the Edwards administration's plan for splitting up federal aid will only help about 36,000 households, in addition to some renters and businesses.

During the floods of 2016, more than 100,000 homes were impacted.

"1.6 billion dollars we have now. That sounds like a lot of money. It's not," said Pat Forbes, the executive director of the Office of Community Development. "We are still leaving many people short of what they need to rebuild their homes."

So far, Congress has approved $1.6 billion in federal assistance, which is less than half of the $3.7 billion the governor said is needed for Louisiana to fully recover. The Edwards administration is currently considering a few proposals for how to distribute the federal gr ant money. All proposals share some similarities.

Because of insufficient funding, only those with severe damage and without structural flood insurance will get money to rebuild. Of those people, homeowners with low to moderate incomes will be prioritized, receiving all the money they need to rebuild. Meanwhile, households with higher income levels will only get a portion of the cash they need.

"What we heard over and over and over again is get something to everybody. Everybody suffered in these floods. If their home flooded, please get something to everybody," Forbes said.

The Restore Louisiana Task Force gets to weigh in on the governor's plans for the money. The proposals will then be opened up to public comment. The governor is set to head to Washington in February, at which point he hopes to lobby Congress for additional financial support.

"The governor is committed to continuing to go back as long as we have a shortage in what we need for a full recovery," Forbes said.

If Congress approves additional funding, more people could receive assistance. Low to moderate income values are determined using an "area median income" metric. To determine if you fit into that category, check the spreadsheet below:

