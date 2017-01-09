9th Restaurant Week Baton Rouge gets underway

The ninth Restaurant Week Baton Rouge is here.

The event runs January 23 through January 28 and will showcase more than 50 of the best dining establishments in the city.

During the event, presented by DIG Magazine and Table Fresh, participants will enjoy three-course meals and fixed prices, ranging from $15 to $35 per person from some of the city's best restaurants.

Restaurant Week aims to benefit more than just people's taste buds. DIG will donate $1 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for every photo posted tagged with #EatBR.

View the full list of participating restaurants here.

