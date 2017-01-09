Livingston Parish providing long-term assistance for flood victims

If flood victims in Livingston Parish feel they didn't get enough help from FEMA, there's now a plan B.

Two recovery centers opened Monday in Denham Springs and French Settlement, where homeowners can look for additional help that they didn't get from the initial process. Volunteers with World Renew Disaster Response file people's information and give it to Rebuild Livingston, a parish-wide service that helps victims.

"They will assign them to case workers,” said Carol Ackerman, a team leader with World Renew Disaster Response Services. “Those case workers are experienced in knowing every resource available to the particular family that has been displaced."

Volunteers with World Renew say most people have the same needs: money and labor.

Take Sandra Wesley of Denham Springs for example. She didn't have flood insurance and needs to tear down her home, but her husband can't do the work himself, and they don't have the money to hire construction workers.

"He's disabled and not working anymore,” Wesley said. “One check a month, and it's just not enough to help get someone to tear it down and pay it and we just don't have it."

Jason Dowdy of French Settlement also did not have flood insurance and now needs help with construction. He says the money he got from FEMA helped with the initial recovery, but it's not enough to help him in the long run.

"Got gr anted some money from FEMA and everything, but you know, it don't go a long way,” Dowdy said. “Just trying to get a little extra help."

Eventually, there will be three centers in the parish. The locations, dates, and hours are listed below:

30372 Eden Church Road, Denham Springs January 9 - 13: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. January 14: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. January 16-19: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. January 20: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1570 Highway 16, French Settlement January 9 - 13: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. January 14: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. January 20: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fire Protection District 2, 32280 Terry Street, Springfield January 14: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. January 16 - 19: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. January 20: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Applicants need to bring a photo ID and their FEMA ID number, which they were given when they applied for assistance.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of 2016 historic flooding

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.