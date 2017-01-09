Assumption Parish man accidentally texts deputy about meth delivery

An Assumption Parish man was arrested Friday after accidentally texting a deputy about a crystal meth delivery in Pierre Part.

According to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon, Dwayne Paul Hebert, 39, was arrested Friday, January 6 on drug and weapons charges. That evening, as Assumption deputy received a text message misdirected from Hebert in which he was arranging to deliver crystal meth at a pre-determined location in Pierre Part. The officer agreed to meet Hebert at the location and then mobilized the Narcotics Division to assist.

When Hebert showed up, he was arrested. Deputies found him to be in possession of meth and two firearms. Hebert was taken to the parish detention center and booked on the following charges:

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance

Possession of meth amphetamine with intent to distribute

Resisting an officer (two counts)

Hebert is currently awaiting a bond hearing. He was also arrested in November of 2016 accused of operating a meth lab out of a boat. He was out of prison on a $90,000 bond for those charges.

