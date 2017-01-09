LSU's Pennington Biomedical executive director named chief scientific and medical officer of ADA

Right now, big trucks like 18-wheelers, trailers, or even school buses can travel with the flow of fast-moving traffic on state highways, but if a bill proposed by Representative Stephen Carter passes, the days of big rigs pushing the speed limit could be a faint memory.More >>
Right now, big trucks like 18-wheelers, trailers, or even school buses can travel with the flow of fast-moving traffic on state highways, but if a bill proposed by Representative Stephen Carter passes, the days of big rigs pushing the speed limit could be a faint memory.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting came to an abrupt halt Wednesday evening when four council members unexpectedly left the chambers. The protest came immediately after a failed vote to adopt a tax approved by voters in November to give more money to the EBR Council on Aging (COA).More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting came to an abrupt halt Wednesday evening when four council members unexpectedly left the chambers. The protest came immediately after a failed vote to adopt a tax approved by voters in November to give more money to the EBR Council on Aging (COA).More >>
The past decade has brought repeated budget cuts to state colleges and universities. Appearing before state lawmakers Thursday, school leaders said enough is enough.More >>
The past decade has brought repeated budget cuts to state colleges and universities. Appearing before state lawmakers Thursday, school leaders said enough is enough.More >>
Customers can round the price of their sub up to the next dollar as a contribution to Firehouse Subs' Public Safety Foundation. "The program is designed to give back to the community through helping first responders save lives."More >>
Customers can round the price of their sub up to the next dollar as a contribution to Firehouse Subs' Public Safety Foundation. "The program is designed to give back to the community through helping first responders save lives."More >>
Iberville Parish sheriff's deputies, Plaquemine police officers and DEA agents started early Wednesday morning for a drug roundup with warrants for 33 people and a total of 55 charges.More >>
Iberville Parish sheriff's deputies, Plaquemine police officers and DEA agents started early Wednesday morning for a drug roundup with warrants for 33 people and a total of 55 charges.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The CEO of United Airlines' parent company is pledging to review company policies after a passenger was dragged off a full fight in Chicago.More >>
The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing.More >>
The man accused of raping 10-year-old Corinne Gump and setting a fire that killed the South Range Elementary student and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt jumped to his death before Monday's status hearing.More >>
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".More >>
A prosecutor says a New York couple decided to kill their adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the movie "Manchester by the Sea.".More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
Stan Stabler is out as the secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey's office confirmed Wednesday.More >>
Stan Stabler is out as the secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey's office confirmed Wednesday.More >>
One of Gulfport's hometown heroes, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese, is weighing in on the conversation about Spring Break on the coast, saying the event should be moved to an area that will better appreciate its economic impact.More >>
One of Gulfport's hometown heroes, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese, is weighing in on the conversation about Spring Break on the coast, saying the event should be moved to an area that will better appreciate its economic impact.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>