Deputies investigating fatal shooting in St. Helena parish

The Greensburg Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that claimed the life of a woman.

Officials says the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Monday, January 9 on Park Street in Greensburg. They confirm that the victim, Debra Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday. Officials say the results will take about a week to finalize. They note that no arrests have been made at this time and that investigators are still working the case.

