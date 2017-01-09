Deputies investigating fatal shooting in St. Helena parish - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deputies investigating fatal shooting in St. Helena parish

ST. HELENA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The Greensburg Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that claimed the life of a woman.

Officials says the shooting happened around 7 a.m. on Monday, January 9 on Park Street in Greensburg. They confirm that the victim, Debra Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday. Officials say the results will take about a week to finalize. They note that no arrests have been made at this time and that investigators are still working the case. 

