DJ Chark returning to LSU for his senior season

Wide receiver DJ Chark has announced that he will return to LSU for his senior season.

Last year Chark was one of LSU's biggest offensive weapons.

The junior caught 26 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 17.9 yards per reception and had a long of 80 yards.

The wide receiver also ran the ball 12 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

Chark and the Tigers will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 2 against BYU in Houston, TX.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.