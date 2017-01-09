Rep. John Schroder announces candidacy for La. treasurer

Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the 2014 political season.

In a statement released on January 9, State Representative John Schroder announced his candidacy for the office of Louisiana State Treasurer in 2017.

According to the release, Schroder believe the state has a spending problem, not a revenue problem.

“In my first term as a state legislator 8 years ago, I quickly recognized that we had fundamental issues with our budget and spending practices,” Schroder says. “I have always taken a stand for the Louisiana taxpayer and that will not change when elected treasurer.”

Schroder has served as a State Rep. from St. Tammany Parish for the last 9 years and is a founding member of the House of Representative Fiscal Hawks. He is a veteran of the United States Army where he served as a Special Agent in their Criminal Investigative Division.

Schroder, a fiscal and economic conservative, and his wife Ellie have successfully owned and operated several small family businesses for over 25 years in southeast Louisiana.

The campaign boasts widespread grassroots support and a strong financial position beginning the year with over $500,000 cash on hand.

The state primary election date is set for October 14.

