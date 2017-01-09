Ascension Parish president calls for regional drainage summit

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa is calling for a regional drainage summit in response to the August flooding.

In an open letter to parish presidents and federal officials, Matassa said as the areas move forward with the rebuilding process, it's also important to focus on a long-term regional drainage solution.

Matassa added there are several drainage projects that have been held up over the years by permitting, including the Laurel Ridge levee extension in Ascension Parish and the Comite River project in nearby parishes.

There has been no word on when this summit might take place.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.