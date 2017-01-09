LSU gymnastics earns No. 1 ranking

LSU's victory over No. 9 Georgia Friday night has vaulted the Tigers to No. 1 in this week's RoadToNationals.com gymnastics poll.

LSU finished the night with a score of 197.825 against the Bulldogs, earning the program's eighth No. 1 ranking.

The Tigers are also No. 1 in the vault and beam rankings with scores of 49.525 and 49.450 respectively.

LSU travels to Tuscaloosa, AL Friday to face the No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Other SEC teams in the top 25: Florida (3), Alabama (4), Missouri (6), Arkansas (12), Auburn (13) and Kentucky (14).

RoadToNationals Gymnastics (top 25 teams)

Rank, Team, Season Average:

1. LSU 197.825

2. Oklahoma 197.750

3. Florida 197.100

4. Alabama 196.700

5. Utah 196.625

6. Missouri 196.225

7. Denver 195.875

8. UCLA 195.700

9. Oregon State 195.575

10. George Washington 195.550

11. Michigan 195.525

12. Arkansas 195.350

13. Auburn 195.275

14. Kentucky 195.075

15. North Carolina State 194.925

16. Northern Illinois 194.825

17. Minnesota 194.725

18. Penn State 194.625

19. West Virginia 194.400

20. Ohio State 194.375

21. BYU 194.225

22(t) Illinois 194.200

22(t) Iowa 194.200

24. Michigan State 194.175

25. Arizona 194.025

