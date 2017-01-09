LSU gymnastics earns No. 1 ranking

LSU's victory over No. 9 Georgia Friday night has vaulted the Tigers to No. 1 in this week's RoadToNationals.com gymnastics poll.
LSU finished the night with a score of 197.825 against the Bulldogs, earning the program's eighth No. 1 ranking.
The Tigers are also No. 1 in the vault and beam rankings with scores of 49.525 and 49.450 respectively.
LSU travels to Tuscaloosa, AL Friday to face the No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Other SEC teams in the top 25: Florida (3), Alabama (4), Missouri (6), Arkansas (12), Auburn (13) and Kentucky (14).
RoadToNationals Gymnastics (top 25 teams)
Rank, Team, Season Average:
1. LSU 197.825
2. Oklahoma 197.750
3. Florida 197.100
4. Alabama 196.700
5. Utah 196.625
6. Missouri 196.225
7. Denver 195.875
8. UCLA 195.700
9. Oregon State 195.575
10. George Washington 195.550
11. Michigan 195.525
12. Arkansas 195.350
13. Auburn 195.275
14. Kentucky 195.075
15. North Carolina State 194.925
16. Northern Illinois 194.825
17. Minnesota 194.725
18. Penn State 194.625
19. West Virginia 194.400
20. Ohio State 194.375
21. BYU 194.225
22(t) Illinois 194.200
22(t) Iowa 194.200
24. Michigan State 194.175
25. Arizona 194.025
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.