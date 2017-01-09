Rebuild Livingston holds interviews with flood victims to assess recovery needs

The long-term recovery group, Rebuild Livingston, is holding a series of interviews with flood victims in Livingston Parish to get a better idea of what is needed to recover.

The one-on-one interviews are being done by volunteers that will help prioritize individual needs and connect survivors with long-term recovery support.

Flood victims in do not need to make an appointment. They can just walk in to one of three locations over the next two weeks.

30372 Eden Church Road in Denham Springs

January 9-13, 2017: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 14, 2017: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

January 16-19, 2017: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 20, 2017: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 1570 LA 16 in French Settlement

January 9-13, 2017: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 14, 2017: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

January 20, 2017: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fire Protection District 2 at 32280 Terry Street in Springfield

January 14, 2017: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

January 16-19, 2017: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

January 20, 2017: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Those attending are asked to bring their FEMA ID number with them if they have one.

