Sheriff says he believes shooting was 'gangsters with guns'

Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in Ascension Parish.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed a man was shot multiple times, at least once in the head, on Carrie Lane near LA 74 in Geismar.

"We get a call from a neighbor who heard shots fired and observed an individual in the middle of the road," said Sheriff Jeff Wiley.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said at last check the victim was in critical condition.

"I think it was gangsters with guns and cars and vendettas and paybacks and all that stuff that we seem to encounter in America nowadays," Wiley said. "And, it happened today on a quiet little dead end road in Geismar."

Wiley added the suspects have not been caught and it believed there could be up to four of them. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to try to identify and find them.

Webre added witnesses described two vehicles that drove off right after the shooting. Deputies are looking for a silver car with a body type similar to an older model Honda Accord with a dull paint job. They are also looking for a late model white vehicle similar to a Chevrolet Cruze.

It is not far from Dutchtown Primary, Dutchtown Middle and Dutchtown High. Officials said the schools were not placed on lockdown because they are not in immediate danger.

"It’s almost like a standoff facing each other, daring each other to get into this confrontation and apparently it went way too far where a young man is laying in the hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds," Sheriff Wiley said. "When you arrive at a scene and start hearing tales of certain folks on this side of the street and certain folks on this side of the street yelling at each other, threatening each other and then all of a sudden pulling out a gun, then you have a tough situation."

They added there is a sheriff's deputy at each school.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

