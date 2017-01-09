Sheriff says he believes shooting was 'gangsters with guns'

Students at Greenbrier Elementary finally have new books in their hands.More >>
Baton Rouge rapper Lil Boosie claims police in Mississippi stole a "million" in jewelry from him, according to a newspaper report.More >>
Wednesday was a big day for fire departments that lost life-saving equipment in the August floods, but new gear is on the way courtesy of pennies and pickles.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify two suspects who are accused of robbing the Circle K at 2205 S Sherwood Forest Blvd.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome has released a list of achievements her new administration has made in the first 100 days of her being in office.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.More >>
Biloxi police say the claim by rapper Lil Boosie that officers stole $1 million worth of jewelry from him is untrue. Lt. Chris De Back said the jewelry, along with other personal items, is in “safe keeping.”More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
One of Gulfport's hometown heroes, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Reese, is weighing in on the conversation about Spring Break on the coast, saying the event should be moved to an area that will better appreciate its economic impact.More >>
Stan Stabler is out as the secretary of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey's office confirmed Wednesday.More >>
A national animal charity is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for killing a dog and setting it on fire in Awendaw.More >>
There is new information about the search for 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, who went missing from Columbia, TN, last month.More >>
