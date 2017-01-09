Coast Guard rescues six people from grounded boats in Atchafalaya Bay

The Coast Guard reported it rescued six people in Atchafalaya Bay on Saturday.

Officials said a Coast Guard helicopter flew from New Orleans to the area south of Morgan City to rescue the people from grounded boats.

They added those rescued were flown to an airport in Patterson to be checked out by medical personnel.

The Coast Guard did not report on their conditions.

Click here to watch video of the rescue

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.