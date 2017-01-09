LSU DE Lewis Neal has plenty of options after college - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU DE Lewis Neal has plenty of options after college

Source: Lewis Neal Source: Lewis Neal
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

LSU defensive end Lewis Neal made it to Baton Rouge from Wilson, North Carolina ranked No. 27 in the country at his position and a four-star recruit, as rated by ESPN.

Now, in 2017, he's projected as a fifth round draft pick at the next level. 

No matter how long his pro career lasts, it's clear Neal has plenty of options.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly