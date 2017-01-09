Fire destroys house undergoing repairs due to flood damage

Ascension Parish officials said the results of a compensation survey show the parish government is in a position to succeed and compete with other districts in the region.More >>
Ascension Parish officials said the results of a compensation survey show the parish government is in a position to succeed and compete with other districts in the region.More >>
The Gonzales Police Department reported Devontia Thompson, also known as "Jelly Roll," is wanted for armed robbery and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in connection with two separate incidents.More >>
The Gonzales Police Department reported Devontia Thompson, also known as "Jelly Roll," is wanted for armed robbery and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling in connection with two separate incidents.More >>
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in bringing home a missing child.More >>
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help in bringing home a missing child.More >>
Louisiana’s top highway safety official said distracted driving is becoming a “dangerous epidemic” in the state and will only get better when those behind the wheel modify their behaviors.More >>
Louisiana’s top highway safety official said distracted driving is becoming a “dangerous epidemic” in the state and will only get better when those behind the wheel modify their behaviors.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, April 12More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, April 12More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
Keepers report April the giraffe is "happy, big and beautiful" and enjoyed extended yard time Tuesday.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
The officer hasn't been identified, but police say he has been put on paid leave pending a full investigation.More >>
The officer hasn't been identified, but police say he has been put on paid leave pending a full investigation.More >>
A growing crack in the ice shelf will produce an iceberg of about 3,107 square miles, or more than 5,000 square kilometers.More >>
A growing crack in the ice shelf will produce an iceberg of about 3,107 square miles, or more than 5,000 square kilometers.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
The hospital says it can’t talk about the specific case, but it follows international guidelines for transplants and evaluates cases individually.More >>
A school district was sued over "discipline box" used to punish special-needs students.More >>
A school district was sued over "discipline box" used to punish special-needs students.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.More >>
The federal hiring freeze put in place by President Donald Trump just as he entered office is being lifted.More >>