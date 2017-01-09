Fire destroys house undergoing repairs due to flood damage

Firefighters are trying to figure out what sparked a fire early Monday morning that destroyed a house that was undergoing repairs because it was damaged during the flood.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Wildwood Parkway near Clayton Drive, which is not far from the BREC Evangeline Street Park, around 1:30 a.m.

Curt Monte with BRFD said firefighters reported the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene. He added they were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other homes. Officials said it took less than 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

According to Monte, the house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

