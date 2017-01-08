Ascension final flood debris pickup

Ascension Parish flood debris removal is set to end on January 20, 2017.

A final pass for pick-up of flood debris will begin Monday, January 9th, 2017 and continue through January 20th, 2017.

This will be the last pick up through debris removal contractors in Ascension Parish.

Ascension Parish Government is not authorized to pick up demolished homes, through the Debris Removal Program or PPDR Program. Residents who plan to demolish their homes should arrange for removal of the debris through their insurance settlements or by other means.

Effective January 7, 2017 the hotline to Tetra Tech for debris related questions will no longer be operational. Additionally, there will no longer be a representative in room 105 of the Parish Government Complex for debris operations.

Any debris related questions should be directed to the Ascension Parish Department of Public Works at 225-450-1013.

