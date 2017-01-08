Baton Rouge man arrested on multiple charges when caught running from police

A Baton Rouge man is arrested on multiple charges after he attempted to run from police.

On Sunday, January 8, 2017 an officer claims to have witnessed a black Acura TL traveling south on Nicholson Drive at North Staduim Drive around 12:24 p.m. The officer says there was no license plate on the vehicle, but there was a Louisiana temporary tag that had expired on December 7, 2016.

The vehicle refused to stop at a traffic stop and began to speed up, traveling 70 mph in a 45 mph zone on Nicholson Drive. While speeding, the vehicle became disabled in a wooded area near Alvin Dark Ave at Jim Taylor Drive.

The driver, identified as Tarzareo Leonard Jones, 28, exited the vehicle from the passenger side front door and allegedly started running from police.

According to the probable cause report, Jones threw a loaded gun into the wooded area near the car.

Police later found out that the gun was stolen.

Jones is booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish prison on the following charges:

Aggravated flight from officers

Possession of stolen firearm

Felon in possession of firearm

Improper display

Expired plate

