BRFD responds to bathroom fire, wakes sleeping family

Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators say an apartment fire on 16038 Nehru Ave in Baton Rouge was caused by a malfunction in the bathroom heater.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department and St. George Fire Department responded to the fire around 10:49 a.m. on Sunday, January 8 2017.

After seeing smoke coming from the attic, a neighbor called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they found residents of the apartment asleep inside. They quickly evacuated the residents to safety.

The fire was discovered in the attic above the bathroom and was extinguished.

