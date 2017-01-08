100 young girls attend 'Hidden Figures' STEM focused outreach event

On a mobile device? Click the link to view slideshow.

A group of young girls were selected to attend a STEM focused movie premiere and discussion, as newly elected East Baton Rouge Mayor-President held her first community event in office.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, along with Dr. Tamiara Wade, invited a group of 100 young girls, which represented over 22 different schools across EBR Parish, attended the premiere of the film, “Hidden Figures,” and a discussion on STEM related topics.

STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — in an interdisciplinary and applied approach.

Despite the cold weather, the girls traveled to Cinemark Perkins Rowe theater to view the film “Hidden Figures,” starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe, which focuses on the true story of three brilliant African-American women at NASA who served as the brains behind the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, one of the greatest operations in history some believe.

The discussion, labeled as a “Chew and Chat,” which was held at the Main Library after the viewing was a conversation lead by Dr. Wade and other women who lead in STEM and in the community of EBR. Wade is Senior Executive Adviser to Broome and former NASA Learning Expert/Integration Manager/Aerospace Lead.

The girls engaged with the panelists asking many questions including, "how do you use STEM in your everyday work?"

The theme of the event was “Strength has no gender. Courage has no limit. Genius has no race,” as many of the girls who attended expressed interest in STEM and all of the possibilities connect to it.

In a tweet, Broome says her and her administration looks forward to continuing to bring quality initiatives and opportunities for the young people of EBR and the community as a whole.

