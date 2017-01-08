Fire investigators: House fire caused by arson as family prepared to move in

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they believe a house fire, occurring early Sunday morning, was intentionally set as a family was preparing to move in.

Shortly after midnight on January 8, firefighters responded to a single alarm house fire at the 2800 block of Georgia St. They arrived on the scene to find fire in a bedroom of the home.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire damage contained to the bedroom, while the rest of the house received moderate smoke damage. It took them about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.

Investigators say no one lived in the home, but a family was moving items into the residence to occupy it in the coming days. They believe the fire was the result of arson.

The house, which had a value of $40,000 before the fire, received an estimated $15,000 in damage, including $2,000 in contents.

