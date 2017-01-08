Fire investigators: House fire caused by arson as family prepared to move in

A Denham Springs contractor is wanted for fraud charges related to the August 2016 flood.More >>
A boil water advisory has been issued in East Feliciana Parish for parts of the Clinton area along Hwy. 959, according to East Feliciana Rural Water (EFRW).More >>
A 26-year-old man is believed to be connected to the death of an 89-year-old woman and he is being held in another parish on unrelated charges.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking a man for indecent behavior with a juvenile.More >>
Hemingbough in St. Francisville is marking its 30th annual Easter Sunrise Service this Sunday, April 16.More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
April's pregnancy is still on track, and keepers are urging viewers to keep a close eye on the giraffe's behavioral changes, which could indicate when she has gone into active labor.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
Jon Mason, the husband of Robert Bentley’s alleged mistress,More >>
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
A body was found inside the trunk of a car repossessed out of Memphis, according to the DeSoto County Coroner.More >>
