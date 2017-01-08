Two facing charges for shooting of wildlife agent Tyler Wheeler

The Cane Land Distilling Company has announced their grand opening in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
The Cane Land Distilling Company has announced their grand opening in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed another lawsuit against Gov. John Bel Edwards, this time accusing his office of delaying the approval of vouchers and thus, blocking the Louisiana Department of Justice’s access to certain funds.More >>
A Prairieville man was arrested Monday in connection with a home invasion and business armed robbery that occurred 10 minutes apart in Kenner.More >>
A 26-year-old man is wanted in connection to the death of an 89-year-old woman whose body was found in the remains of a burned home in Ponchatoula.More >>
Video of police officers dragging a male passenger from an overbooked United Express flight at Chicago's O'Hare airport has sparked outrage and scorn on social media.More >>
April's pregnancy is still on track, and keepers are urging viewers to keep a close eye on the giraffe's behavioral changes, which could indicate when she has gone into active labor.More >>
Two aviation sources have confirmed to NBC News that the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday after refusing to disembark the plane during an overbooking situation is an Elizabethtown doctor named David Dao.More >>
San Bernardino police have said nothing of what might have motivated Anderson to open fire in the special-education classroom at North Park Elementary School on Monday.More >>
Jamie Basinger was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in Landyn Michael Melton's death.More >>
Tysen Benz hanged himself on March 14 but did not leave a note. His mother says her son had received text messages suggesting a girl he called a girlfriend had herself committed suicide.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
The man is in jail on $1 million bail and faces 12 counts of aggravated assault of a child less than 13, along with further charges.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
