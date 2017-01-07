BRFD: Fire safety reminders during winter weather - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRFD: Fire safety reminders during winter weather

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The cold winter weather brings a big fire hazard, and the Baton Rouge Fire Department says this time of year is especially important to be extra careful.

Heating equipment becomes one of the biggest causes of house fires, and BRFD advises people to keep all clothing, bedding or rugs, at least three feet away from a space heater or any source of heat.

Also, turn off your space heater and make sure your smoke detectors are working properlywafb before going to sleep.

Finally, officials say it may be a good idea to check on your neighbors and family members.

