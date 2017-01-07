Two Baton Rouge shelters offer help during cold weather

For the past two days, the Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge and St. Vincent de Paul has given out thousands blankets and served over twelve hundred meals.

Commander Brett Meredith of the Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge, says his organization is pivotal in making sure the homeless are taken care of, especially during the cold months.

"As long as we've got the ability to be out and helping the people in need, we need to be doing that. just like when the floods hit our facility, we were immediately up and hitting the community because that's what we do, we provide hope and we provide help and right now it's to the homeless on the streets," said Commander Meredith.

President and CEO of St. Vincent De Paul Shelter Michael Acaldo says, he wants those taking advantage of the warm bed and free food to look at this opportunity as a stepping stone.

"Hopefully because of the cold weather they'll say I don't wanna be out on the street again, and I am gonna do what's necessary to get my life back on track," Acaldo says.

Acaldo stresses that homelessness shouldn't be a lifelong sentence, the 150 year old organizations main goal is finding homes for the needy and the first step towards making a change is asking for that helping hand.

If you'd like to lend a helping hand to either organization, the shelters' contact information is below:

Salvation Army (225) 355-4635 http://salvationarmyalm.org/batonrouge/

St. Vncent de Paul shelter (225) 383-7341 https://www.svdpbr.com/

