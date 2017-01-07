Man arrested in connection to 2014 double murder on Gardere Lane

The East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office arrested a third suspect involved in the murder of two people who lived in an apartment complex on Gardere Lane at Ned Avenue.

According to EBRSO, on May,18 2014, Charles Lanaute 22, Darrius Miller, 23, and Plug Lanaute, 21, went to victim's, Orok Ironbar, 32, and Russell Celestin, 31, address to sell marijuana.

Police say Plug Lanaute pulled a gun on two victim's and robbed them as they were walking on E. Boyd Avenue on Oct. 24, 2014. Investigators said he was then in a drug deal on Alvin Dark Avenue on Nov. 1, 2014 and fired shots at a man.

Plug Lanaute was wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department for attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon and simple robbery in a separate investigation.

Authorities located Plug Lanaute in California.

RELATED STORIES:

Investigators believe Miller, Charles Lanaute and Plug Lanaute all played a role in the murder and the robbery and that the murder were a result of a drug deal.

Charles Lanaute and Darrius Miller were arrested and booked in 2014 for two counts of first degree murder and armed robbery. The trial for both is scheduled to begin on January 30, 2017. The case is assigned to Judge Trudy White.

Plug Lanaute was as arrested on and booked on those same charges on Saturday January 7, 2017. He is being held on a $100,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.