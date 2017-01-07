Louisiana Lottery kicks off king cake giveaway with its Mardi Gras games

It's officially carnival season, and the Louisiana Lottery is highlighting the most popular carnival treat on its Mardi Gras scratch-offs, the king cake.

There are two games, $1 Baby Cakes and $2 Carnival Deadux, which incorporate photographic images of king cakes from Cartozzo's Bakery, a gourmet wholesale and online bakery in Kenner, which has been family-owned for four generations.

As part of the partnership between Louisiana Lottery and Cartozzo's Bakery, the Lottery will offer visitors to its website the chance to enter to win a large regular or filled Cartozzo's Bakery king cake, and $20 worth of scratch-offs from January 15, 2017 to February 12, 2017.

"Each year the Lottery produces Mardi Gras scratch-off games that are some of our best-selling games during the winter months," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "In keeping with that tradition and with our passion for partnering with other Louisiana businesses, we are bringing the sugary goodness of Cartozzo's Bakery to our games; these tickets truly do look good enough to eat" Hudson added.

“It's incredibly exciting to see your creation on the face of a Lottery ticket and know that thousands of people across the state will be enjoying the game," said Angelo Cartozzo, president of Cartozzo's Bakery. "We are honored to be a part of the Lottery’s Mardi Gras promotion."

The Lottery’s Mardi Gras games feature top prizes ranging from $1,000 to $12,000. Full game details, how-to-play instructions and prizes remaining can be found on the Lottery's website www.louisianalottery.com/mardi-gras.

To enter, fans will vote on their favorite king cake flavor. Then from February 13 to February 26, a winner a day will be announced on social media, with the king cake prize delivered to them.

Lottery ticket purchasers and promotional participants must be at least 21 years of age.

For security purposes, players are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing. The Lottery also reminds players that anyone who has a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem are encouraged to call toll-free 1-877-770-7867 for help.

