Louisiana Lottery kicks off king cake giveaway with its Mardi Gras games

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has given to go ahead to the State of Louisiana to start drawing funds from the $1.6 billion allocated to the state for flood recovery. The move comes the same day the Louisiana Flood Recovery Task Force released an online survey to determine who is eligible for the federal funds.More >>
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has given to go ahead to the State of Louisiana to start drawing funds from the $1.6 billion allocated to the state for flood recovery. The move comes the same day the Louisiana Flood Recovery Task Force released an online survey to determine who is eligible for the federal funds.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, April 10More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, April 10More >>
A small gathering Monday night tried to address some big problems in Baton Rouge.More >>
A small gathering Monday night tried to address some big problems in Baton Rouge.More >>
For the fifth time in little more than a year, Governor John Bel Edwards took to the podium in the House chamber, calling on lawmakers to work together.More >>
For the fifth time in little more than a year, Governor John Bel Edwards took to the podium in the House chamber, calling on lawmakers to work together.More >>
National Pet Day is Tuesday, April 11 – a day when pet parents give a little extra love to their furry friends.More >>
National Pet Day is Tuesday, April 11 – a day when pet parents give a little extra love to their furry friends.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>