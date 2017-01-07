5 residents escape house fire on North 44th St.

Baton Rouge Firefighters responded to a house fire at 1456 North 44th Street at 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

When firefighters arrived at the residence, Red Cross was called to assist, fortunately the five residents of the home had escaped unharmed.

The fire was determined to be caused by combustibles stored too closely to the water heater.

According to BRFD, the estimated value of the home is sixty thousand dollars and fire damage is estimated at thirty thousand dollars.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.