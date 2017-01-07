BREC reschedules grand opening event due to winter weather

BREC has postponed the New Year New Park Grand Opening event at 8133 Jefferson Highway Park due to frigid weather.

The event is to celebrate the extensive renovations the park has completed over several years.

New Year New Park was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 7 2017, but has been changed to Saturday, January 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be two ribbon cuttings beginning at 2:15 p.m., and games including tennis and sand volleyball. Fitness demonstrations and health/wellness vendors will be on site to help anyone willing to participate.

Event organizers encourage people participate and celebrate the new community park.

