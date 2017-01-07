Baton Rouge man accused of killing, dismembering parents transported to TN

For the fifth time in little more than a year, Governor John Bel Edwards took to the podium in the House chamber, calling on lawmakers to work together.More >>
National Pet Day is Tuesday, April 11 – a day when pet parents give a little extra love to their furry friends.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, April 10More >>
Businesses in Denham Springs carry the city when it comes to revenue. Eighty percent of those businesses are on Range Ave. If one takes a drive down Range Ave., it seems like life is back to normal, but a closer look still shows some boarded up windows and businesses struggling to return.More >>
Prosecutors say a Louisiana law enforcement officer charged with murder in a 6-year-old boy's fatal shooting had engaged in a pattern of abusing his badge to "satisfy his sexual desires."More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
Are you in need of a job with flexibility? Amazon is looking to fill 5,000 part-time positions, and the job doesn't require you to leave your home.More >>
As Lieutenant Governor, Kay Ivey is the first in line to succeed the Governor. She also serves as the President of the Alabama Senate.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
