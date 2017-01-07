Baton Rouge man accused of killing, dismembering parents transported to TN

The man arrested for killing and dismembering his parents in their West Knox County home in November is being extradited from Baton Rouge to Knoxville County on January 6.

Joel Guy Jr, 28, was extradited to Knoxville, TN after extradition warrants were signed by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. Those warrants legally required the transport of Guy Jr. to Knoxville to face charges.

Because the crime happened in Knoxville, Guy will have to be prosecuted there, which was why the extradition was necessary.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives traveled to Baton Rouge on Thursday January 5 for Guy Jr.’s extradition hearing. He was transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility by KCSO Major Crimes detectives and KCSO Criminal Warrants officers on Friday.

Guy Jr. was booked on charged with two counts of first degree murder and will be held in Knoxville County with a bond set at $2 million, a million dollars for each charge.

Guy Jr was arrested on Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at his apartment in Baton Rouge. He is accused of brutally murdering his parents, Joel Guy Sr. and Lisa Guy, during a Thanksgiving visit to their home in Knoxville, TN.

