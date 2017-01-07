Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself in Circle K

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after authorities say he allegedly entered a Circle K, asked an employee if she wanted him to masturbate in front of her, and proceeded to do so.

Deonte Thompson, 24, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after being positively identified by surveillance video showing him in the store during the September 8 incident, according to authorities.

According to a female employee’s statements to police, Thompson entered the Circle K on Perkins Road around 2:30 a.m., asking her sexually obscene things, to which she said she did not want and told him to leave. The employee told Thompson she would call authorities if he did not leave the business.

Thompson then allegedly proceeded to pull down his pants and expose himself in plain view of the front counter of the store.

According to an affidavit, Thompson then began to masturbate in front of her and later ejaculated on the counter. The employee stated to police that she then told Thompson that he needed to leave, to which he did this time.

Thompson was identified by camera surveillance and was selected by the employee out of a six-person lineup as being the allegedly suspect. He was also a match to the DNA located from the scene.

Thompson was arrested on January 6 on charges of obscenity and remaining in places after being forbidden. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, with a $7,500 bond set.

