UPDATE: Wildlife Agent Tyler Wheeler in stable condition

Businesses in Denham Springs carry the city when it comes to revenue. Eighty percent of those businesses are on Range Ave. If one takes a drive down Range Ave., it seems like life is back to normal, but a closer look still shows some boarded up windows and businesses struggling to return.More >>
Businesses in Denham Springs carry the city when it comes to revenue. Eighty percent of those businesses are on Range Ave. If one takes a drive down Range Ave., it seems like life is back to normal, but a closer look still shows some boarded up windows and businesses struggling to return.More >>
Prosecutors say a Louisiana law enforcement officer charged with murder in a 6-year-old boy's fatal shooting had engaged in a pattern of abusing his badge to "satisfy his sexual desires."More >>
Prosecutors say a Louisiana law enforcement officer charged with murder in a 6-year-old boy's fatal shooting had engaged in a pattern of abusing his badge to "satisfy his sexual desires."More >>
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl while she was housed at a group home for children that falls under Louisiana’s foster care system.More >>
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl while she was housed at a group home for children that falls under Louisiana’s foster care system.More >>
Flooded homeowners took the first step toward getting their portion of the $1.6 billion that was allocated by the federal government to the State of the Louisiana for recovery efforts.More >>
Flooded homeowners took the first step toward getting their portion of the $1.6 billion that was allocated by the federal government to the State of the Louisiana for recovery efforts.More >>
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has given to go ahead to the State of Louisiana to start drawing funds from the $1.6 billion allocated to the state for flood recovery.More >>
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has given to go ahead to the State of Louisiana to start drawing funds from the $1.6 billion allocated to the state for flood recovery.More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
Alabama's 53rd governor, Robert Julian Bentley, has resigned from office amidst allegations he covered up an affair with an aide and has plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in relation to those allegations.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
Other passengers were outraged by the incident, which happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
Robert Bentley has officially resigned as Alabama's governor, according to supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks.More >>
Robert Bentley has officially resigned as Alabama's governor, according to supernumerary District Attorney Ellen Brooks.More >>
Here's what some of Alabama's leaders are saying following the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley on Monday.More >>
Here's what some of Alabama's leaders are saying following the resignation of Gov. Robert Bentley on Monday.More >>