UPDATE: Wildlife Agent Tyler Wheeler in stable condition

The state issued a warning Monday to flood victims about people unnecessarily charging to complete a survey to receive a portion of federal flood recovery money.More >>
The state issued a warning Monday to flood victims about people unnecessarily charging to complete a survey to receive a portion of federal flood recovery money.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man who reportedly burglarized an employee's locker at the Office Depot on Florida Blvd.More >>
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man who reportedly burglarized an employee's locker at the Office Depot on Florida Blvd.More >>
The owner of a chain of tax preparation offices is now facing multiple felony charges for allegedly scheming to defraud the state of payroll taxes and inflated income tax returns.More >>
The owner of a chain of tax preparation offices is now facing multiple felony charges for allegedly scheming to defraud the state of payroll taxes and inflated income tax returns.More >>
Louisiana has been chosen as the location for a major manufacturing complex of a China-based chemical group. Louisiana Economic Development said Wanhua Chemical Group will select a specific site later in the year for the $1.12 billion project.More >>
Louisiana has been chosen as the location for a major manufacturing complex of a China-based chemical group. Louisiana Economic Development said Wanhua Chemical Group will select a specific site later in the year for the $1.12 billion project.More >>
During opening remarks for the 2017 regular legislative session, Gov. John Bel Edwards took time to acknowledge recent tragedies and two remarkable people who survived the unthinkable.More >>
During opening remarks for the 2017 regular legislative session, Gov. John Bel Edwards took time to acknowledge recent tragedies and two remarkable people who survived the unthinkable.More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
Two adults died, and two possible students were taken to the hospital via helicopter in what is thought to be a murder-suicide.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.More >>
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.More >>
A state judge sentenced Dylann Roof on 13 state counts in the June 2015 Charleston church shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
A state judge sentenced Dylann Roof on 13 state counts in the June 2015 Charleston church shooting Monday afternoon.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
Other passengers were outraged by the incident, which happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
Governor Robert Bentley has resigned as Alabama's 53rd governor. Lt. Governor Kay Ivey will be sworn in later today as Alabama's 54th governor.More >>
Governor Robert Bentley has resigned as Alabama's 53rd governor. Lt. Governor Kay Ivey will be sworn in later today as Alabama's 54th governor.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
A U.S. military spokesman says the U.S. has taken extra defensive precautions in Syria in anticipation of possible retaliation against U.S. forces for last week's cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>