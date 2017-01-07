UPDATE: Wildlife Agent Tyler Wheeler in stable condition

According to KNOE in Monroe on Saturday, January 7, 2017, family members of Tyler Wheeler say Wheeler's brain scans show no damage.

A family member said via Facebook doctors are telling them the track of the bullet didn't do as much damage as first thought, but they are still looking over his other wounds and are planning surgery on his jaw, which they say was broken by one of the bullets.

Wheeler was in critical condition at LSU Health Shreveport, being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, including a wound in the head. Sergeant Wayne Parker Parker said they believe Wheeler was shot with a revolver.

Two are in for questioning after the shooting of Wheeler.

Original story:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported one of its agents was shot early Saturday morning.

Officials said Tyler Wheeler, 25, of Monroe, was shot multiple times during a traffic stop in Morehouse Parish around 2 a.m.

Officials said another agent a short distance away made it to the scene within a few minutes, called for help and rendered aid to Wheeler.

They added Wheeler was flown to LSU Health Shreveport Trauma Center about two hours after being shot.

LDWF said the extent of Wheeler’s injuries are unknown.

Agents said investigators are looking for the suspect. Louisiana State Police will investigate the shooting and LDWF Enforcement Division will assist.

Officials reported Wheeler has been an LDWF agent for two years and is married with one child.

Copyright WAFB 2017. All rights reserved.