Deputies search for driver and vehicle involved in deadly hit and run crash

Authorities are looking for the driver and vehicle that hit and killed a man walking across a road Friday evening.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Raphiel Skillern, 67, of Baton Rouge.

Deputies said the crash happened on Silverleaf Avenue near Vineyard Drive in Baton Rouge around 6 p.m.

Investigators believe Skillern was hit by a blue or black truck that was pulling a trailer.

Deputies said Skillern suffered a head injury and several broken bones. They added EMS rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information about the truck, its driver or the crash is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

