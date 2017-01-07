Hazardous conditions prompt closure of John James Audubon Bridge on LA 10

Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the full legislature for the beginning of the 2017 Legislative session. That will happen at 1 p.m. and we will stream his comments live here and on the WAFB Facebook page.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the full legislature for the beginning of the 2017 Legislative session. That will happen at 1 p.m. and we will stream his comments live here and on the WAFB Facebook page.More >>
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, light SE winds - warm, a high of 83°
MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - not as cool - a low of 62°
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, light SE winds - warm, a high of 83°
MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - not as cool - a low of 62°
The East Feliciana Sheriff police Chiefs Association, having organized just this year, held its first annual appreciation luncheon and one story of heroism literally brought the room to its feet.More >>
The East Feliciana Sheriff police Chiefs Association, having organized just this year, held its first annual appreciation luncheon and one story of heroism literally brought the room to its feet.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, April 10More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, April 10More >>
Louisiana has been chosen as the location for a major manufacturing complex of a China-based chemical group. Louisiana Economic Development said Wanhua Chemical Group will select a specific site later in the year for the $1.12 billion project.More >>
Louisiana has been chosen as the location for a major manufacturing complex of a China-based chemical group. Louisiana Economic Development said Wanhua Chemical Group will select a specific site later in the year for the $1.12 billion project.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
Impeachment hearings are set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley.More >>
Impeachment hearings are set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
Other passengers were outraged by the incident, which happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.More >>
A SWAT situation at a Suwanee apartment complex is over and two teens accused of killing one of the suspect's grandparents are now in custody.More >>
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.More >>
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.More >>
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.More >>
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists 141 kids as missing in the state of Ohio.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
Some of the tweets, screen-grabbed before the teacher deleted her Twitter account, compared a student to a cartoon character, called mothers of autistic kids "monsters" and talked about annoying classroom interactions.More >>
Some of the tweets, screen-grabbed before the teacher deleted her Twitter account, compared a student to a cartoon character, called mothers of autistic kids "monsters" and talked about annoying classroom interactions.More >>