DOTD crews work to keep East Baton Rouge Parish elevated roads open

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) crews pulled bags of salt from a trailer to open and spread along the interstates.

Rodney Mallett, communications director for DOTD, said workers started preparing on January 5 with sand, salt and equipment to spread along major roadways.

DOTD hopes to keep US 190 open from Opelousas past Baton Rouge, including the Huey P. Long Bridge (Old Bridge). The Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge), as well as I-110, are elevated and could ice over.

When traffic started to die down around 6 p.m. on Friday, DOTD started driving on roads with the salt, getting on I-10 at the College Drive exit, stopping over the LSU lakes and spreading some of the salt.

They eventually went over to West Baton Rouge Parish and these crews will brave the frigid temperatures all through the night, working around the clock.

Officials ask for drivers to stay home and off the roadways.

