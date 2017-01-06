MSU basketball team stops during trip to LSU to help injured motorist

The Mississippi State men's basketball team braved the weather to travel for their Saturday matchup against LSU. But their true bravery had nothing to do with a game.

The team tweeted a picture of a flipped car on the side of the interstate. They said, "Scary moment as a car flipped in front of our bus en route to LSU."

The bus pulled over and the team helped the driver out of her vehicle. She looks a bit dazed as they escort her away from the wreckage.

LSU and MSU will face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates (Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) with Chris Blair and Victor Howell and televised by the SEC Network in the second game of its Saturday quadruple header. Richard Cross and Jarvis Hayes will have the television call.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.