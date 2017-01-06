ROAD CLOSURES

Below is a list of closures within the WAFB-TV viewing area.

UPDATE: According to the West Feliciana emergency officials, as of 1:40 p.m. on January 7, John James Audubon Bridge has reopened. West Feliciana OEP Director says they expect it to remain open due to low precipitation

WEST FELICIANA PARISH:

John James Audubon Bridge on LA 10 connecting St. Francisville and New Roads (CLOSED)

Road Reports, Weather Warnings, Flooding/Ice, Cameras from DOTD

