ROAD CLOSURES

Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed the full legislature for the beginning of the 2017 Legislative session.More >>
Police said a fight between a man and woman interrupted an Easter egg hunt for kids at a park Sunday afternoon. The Thibodaux Police Department reported Florence Robinson, 25, and Junius Boyd Jr., 33, both of Thibodaux, were arrested on battery charges.More >>
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, light SE winds - warm, a high of 83°
MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - not as cool - a low of 62°
The East Feliciana Sheriff police Chiefs Association, having organized just this year, held its first annual appreciation luncheon and one story of heroism literally brought the room to its feet.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, April 10More >>
At least four people were shot at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino, CA, on Monday.More >>
A judge sentenced Dylann Roof, the 23-year-old convicted on federal charges in the Emanuel AME Church shooting, to life without the possibility of parole Monday.More >>
She kept her composure and kept reporting on the incident even as images of the vehicle and photos of the victims appeared on screen.More >>
All is well with April the giraffe, her keepers report, and her constant movement could be an indication of impending birth.More >>
The incident happened Sunday night aboard United Airlines flight 3411 at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
A neighborhood in fear. Residents worried for their safety. As spring break winds down, anger is building, and it likely won’t calm down anytime soon.More >>
A Smithville man has been charged with first-degree felony statutory sodomy in connection with the molestation of a 5-month-old boy.More >>
Impeachment hearings are set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday for Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley.More >>
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.More >>
