King Cake Snob launches online voting for best flavor

January 6 is the first day of the 2017 Carnival Season! Not everyone is a fan of parades and parties, but no one can deny a slice of King Cake!

But who has the BEST slice?

KingCakeSnob.com has launched its second annual "Seal of Approval" competition. They will award the top traditional and filled King Cakes of 2017.

The 2016 winner for the "Best Plain/Traditional King Cake" was Antoine's Bakery and the winner for "Best Filleld King Cake" was Caluda's/NOLA Brand.

Online voting is live until February 21. Those who participate are automatically entered to win a weekly drawing for a free king cake of their own.

“We launched King Cake Snob in 2016 to give the people of Louisiana an interactive way to voice their opinions about their favorite king cakes and bakeries,” Jay Connaughton, managing partner for Innovative Advertising, said. “It has since developed into a heated, yet fun, competition that truly demonstrates the passion we as Louisianans have for our food and culture.”

