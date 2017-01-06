CATS to continue bus operations and monitor conditions

The Capital Area Transit System (CATS) says they will continue to run regular service on Friday, January 6.

They urge riders to please be aware that schedules may be altered as the road conditions worsen. CATS management will continue to monitor weather reports and make a determination if service needs to be stopped for safety reasons. They will keep the public updated if any changes to service occur over the next 24 hours.

If customers have questions, please call the Customer Care line at 225.389.8282.

