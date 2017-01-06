St. Vincent de Paul braces for hard freeze

The Bishop Ott Shelter Program, a community leading homeless services provider, has put a hard freeze plan into effect and is prepared to accommodate homeless men, women, and children in need of shelter during the cold weather snap.

Organizers said the plan will remain in place through the freezing temperatures.

The program operates three night shelters and one homeless day center. They currently operate two emergency shelters for men and one for homeless women and children. Organizers say they expect to fill all beds and will make room for emergency cases. Their Day Center will also provide a warm place for homeless women and children.

Individuals interested in assisting the homeless can do so by supporting current shelter needs.

The organization says it currently needs: rain gear, twin size blankets, adult coats; men, women and children’s underwear; socks; knit caps; gloves; scarves; reading glasses (all strengths); towels and washcloths; toiletry items such as deodorant, soap, shampoo, body wash, lotion, and body powder; paper products (napkins, paper towels, toilet paper); disposable cups, plates, bowls, knives, forks, and spoons; and rain gear.

For more information call us at 225-383-7837 for more information. Financial contributions can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at P.O. Box 127, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-0127 or online at www.svdpbr.org. Individuals interested in volunteering can call (225) 383-7837, ext. 0.

