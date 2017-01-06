YOUR TURN: Walker and Denham Springs lawsuit

A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Due to the PGA Masters tournament, WAFB 9News at 5:30 will only be streaming on cable channel 9 and WBXH. It will not be airing on CBS.More >>
Due to the PGA Masters tournament, WAFB 9News at 5:30 will only be streaming on cable channel 9 and WBXH. It will not be airing on CBS.More >>
A very important survey will be available to flood victims Monday morning at 7 a.m.More >>
A very important survey will be available to flood victims Monday morning at 7 a.m.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is in jail after being arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop, then offered to pay the arresting officer money to release him.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is in jail after being arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop, then offered to pay the arresting officer money to release him.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library (EBRPL) joins libraries in schools, campuses and communities nationwide in celebrating National Library Week, starting Sunday, April 9, through Saturday, April 15. National Library Week is a time to highlight the value of libraries, librarians and library workers.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library (EBRPL) joins libraries in schools, campuses and communities nationwide in celebrating National Library Week, starting Sunday, April 9, through Saturday, April 15. National Library Week is a time to highlight the value of libraries, librarians and library workers.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The Alabama House Judicial Committee has released its report and a website regarding Gov. Robert Bentley's impeachment investigation.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
A woman was grabbed in a grocery store parking lot and police are now looking for the man responsible.More >>
A woman was grabbed in a grocery store parking lot and police are now looking for the man responsible.More >>