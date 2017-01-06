LSU’s Adams entering the 2017 NFL Draft

LSU safety Jamal Adams announced Friday morning that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Adams finished the 2016 season with 76 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In his last game as a Tiger, the junior safety had six tackles, including five solo tackles, against Louisville in the Citrus Bowl.

Adams had big games against Mississippi State, Auburn and Southern Mississippi this season. Against the Bulldogs Adams had nine tackles, against the Tigers he recorded 13 tackles and against the Eagles he finished with 11 tackles and a forced fumble.

The junior from Lewisville, TX was named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus, CBS Sports and USA Today. Adams was also named to the Associated Press and American Football Coaches Association second-team.

In 2015 and 2016, Adams was named a second-team All-SEC member.

After his first year at LSU, he was named a Freshman All-American (Sporting News, Scout.com, 247Sports.com) and an All-SEC Freshman Team member.

Adams is projected to be picked in the middle of the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

Known for his passion and infectious excitement for the game, No. 33 will be sorely missed in Tigertown.

