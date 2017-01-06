EMT killed in early morning wreck Friday with alleged drunk driver

A very important survey will be available to flood victims Monday morning at 7 a.m.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is in jail after being arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop, then offered to pay the arresting officer money to release him.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library (EBRPL) joins libraries in schools, campuses and communities nationwide in celebrating National Library Week, starting Sunday, April 9, through Saturday, April 15. National Library Week is a time to highlight the value of libraries, librarians and library workers.More >>
No. 13 LSU erupted for five runs in the top of the ninth inning Saturday night and held off an Arkansas threat in the bottom of the frame to post a 10-8 win over the 14th-ranked Razorbacks at Baum Stadium.More >>
A heroic neighbor is credited with saving a Plaquemine family whose home was consumed by fire overnight.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged two inmates at the Kirkland Correctional Institute in Columbia with the deaths of four inmates found in a dorm Friday morning.More >>
Ida Freitas celebrated turning 105 years young Saturday. Freitas, who now lives on Ohau, was born in Spreckleville Maui in 1912.More >>
