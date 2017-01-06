EMT killed in early morning wreck Friday with alleged drunk driver

Police say a Good Samaritan was hit by a passing vehicle on the Interstate after he got out of his car to try and help people who were involved in a different crash.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened at roughly 3:30 a.m. on North 1-110 near the Convention St. exit.

The crash involved a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer, 2010 Ford Fusion, 1992 Honda Accord, 2016 Chevrolet Impala, and an 18-wheeler.

The first crash involved only the Mitsubishi and the Ford.

Officials say the Mitsubishi was traveling the wrong way, southbound, on northbound I-110 in the outside lane, causing a head-on collision. Josh Wheeler, 26, was killed in this wreck. Wheeler was a part-time EMT with Acadian Ambulance. According to a spokesman with Acadian, he was returning home from a job at the time of the wreck. He was transported to a local hospital after the crash with critical injuries and died Monday.

A Good Samaritan who witnessed the crash parked his Impala and ran to the Ford to try to help.

Another Good Samaritan, Joseph Burnette, 44, also saw the crash and parked his Honda to assist.

As Burnette was walking back to his vehicle, an 18-wheeler hit the parked cars. Burnette was crushed between two vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people who were at the scene suffered life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the driver of the Mitsubishi was impaired. They did not provide a name for that individual.

The investigation is ongoing.

