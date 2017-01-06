EMT killed in early morning wreck Friday with alleged drunk driver

For Theresa Tillman, April 10 will always be the day her 19-year-old daughter was ripped from her life.More >>
For Theresa Tillman, April 10 will always be the day her 19-year-old daughter was ripped from her life.More >>
Belaire High School’s band, The Royal Wave, earned the honor of representing Louisiana at the 73rd Anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France this June.More >>
Belaire High School’s band, The Royal Wave, earned the honor of representing Louisiana at the 73rd Anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France this June.More >>
A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A Marksville man at the center of a high-profile murder case is now facing charges. Christopher Few, father of slain 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis, was arrested Saturday night in Avoyelles Parish on charges of domestic abuse battery, according to records from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A very important survey will be available to flood victims Monday morning at 7 a.m.More >>
A very important survey will be available to flood victims Monday morning at 7 a.m.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is in jail after being arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop, then offered to pay the arresting officer money to release him.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is in jail after being arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop, then offered to pay the arresting officer money to release him.More >>