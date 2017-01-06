Winter Weather Advisory extends into metro Baton Rouge

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended into metro Baton Rouge.

East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville and Livingston parishes are now included. The advisory was initially issued for East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa (Northern only), Washington and West Feliciana parishes. Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties in Mississippi were also included in the initial advisory.

A hard freeze warning has been issued for the following Louisiana parishes:

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Livingston

Pointe Coupee

St. Helena

Tangipahoa

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

It also includes the following Mississippi counties:

Amite

Pike

Wilkinson

The hard freeze warning is scheduled to remain in effect until Saturday at 11 a.m.

There is also a freeze warning for the following Louisiana parishes:

Ascension

Assumption

Iberville

Lafourche

St. James

St. John The Baptist

Terrebonne

The freeze warning is scheduled to last until Saturday at 9 a.m.

A mixture of light rain and sleet will be possible Friday afternoon (received reports of sleet around Denham Springs as of late morning). The chance for freezing rain increases Friday evening (as temperatures approach the freezing mark … "could" see some snowfall).

Temperatures continue dropping (high Friday 48° at midnight) there could be a mixture of rain and sleet for metro Baton Rouge if the temperatures stay above freezing. Still, moisture on the ground (wet streets). Freezing temperatures could become problematic on elevated roads and bridges, which may be challenging for travel late Friday night.

There will be very cold temperatures as well, with wind chills overnight possibly making it feel like it is in the ttens and lows dropping into the low to mid 20s.

Precipitation will wind down overnight and early morning, but it will be a very cold night into the morning. It will stay cold, but sunny, Saturday, with highs only in the lower 40s. Another hard freeze will likely be issued Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with the low in the lower 20s.

Even Sunday, highs may only reach the mid to upper 40s. Look for one more cold night Sunday night into Monday morning (low of 30).

