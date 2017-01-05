Chloe Jackson fires LSU past Florida 78-67

LSU's Chloe Jackson, scoring like Chris Jackson used to do, had 29 points in less than 28 minutes and finished with 34 to lead the Lady Tigers to a 78-67 win over the Florida Gators at the PMAC Thursday night.

The transfer from NC State became the first Lady Tiger to reach the 30-point mark since Jeanne Kenney did it almost three years ago against Missouri. It's also the best scoring output for an LSU player since WNBA star Seimone Augustus had 35 nearly 11 years ago against the Gators.



Jackson made 15-of-24 field goal attempts, including two 3-pointers and missed four of her six free throws. LSU (12-3, 1-1) led 60-45 in the fourth quarter, but the Gators went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to six points. That's when Jackson added her final five points to finish off the winning effort.

Lost in the scoring barrage by Jackson, Raigyne Moncrief had 10 steals, which ties a school record, and added 11 points.

Florida (9-6, 0-2) was led by Ronni Williams with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

