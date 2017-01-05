Ritterman Ave shooting update

A man is wanted in connection to a shooting on 835 Ritterman Ave that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on December 11, 2016.

Police believed two black male suspects forcefully entered the home of Juan Montgomery, 37, and shot him to death. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Now, Richard Johnson, 34, of 12254 La Margie Avenue #118, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Montgomery. Johnson is wanted on charges of First Degree Murder and Home Invasion.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Johnson is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

