Reports indicate more store closures at Cortana Mall - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Reports indicate more store closures at Cortana Mall

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Cortana Mall shoppers say the shopping place does not have enough choices for them to spend their dollars and now, businesses appear to be leaving at a concerning rate.

Just recently, Sears, one of the mall's anchor tenants, announced it is closing. The Baton Rouge Business Report reported Thursday that FootLocker could be leaving as well.

Mall shoppers say they are not surprised by the closures, because the parking lots are bare.

"Former Cortana Mall customers are giving their money away to the competition, Mall of Louisiana," said Ulysses Washington, a Cortana Mall shopper. "They say the selection here is limited."

As a nearby resident, Tanjalla Belvin chooses to bypass Cortana and go across town to shop.

"Maybe if they expanded and get better stores, it would be a success," she said.

She also said it's the closure of other parts of the mall that make her take her business elsewhere. 

"It's really dead because so much is closed. Even when you go through certain entrances, a lot of food courts are closed, a lot of stores have gone out of business," Belvin added.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • April the Giraffe

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Giraffe watch: Great appetite and good nature

    Saturday, April 8 2017 7:10 AM EDT2017-04-08 11:10:38 GMT

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

    April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.

    More >>

  • Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Everything you need to know about fighting fire ants

    Thursday, April 6 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-07 01:53:39 GMT
    (Source: WSFA 12 News)(Source: WSFA 12 News)

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    More >>

    It's the time of year Alabamians start to see fire ant mounds pop up just about everywhere. They’re forming in yards, parks, fields, and on the side of the road. The mounds are a nuisance and also can be dangerous because of their stings. 

    More >>

  • Police ID wet, naked woman who thought she was a mermaid

    Police ID wet, naked woman who thought she was a mermaid

    Wednesday, April 5 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-04-05 19:58:52 GMT
    Friday, April 7 2017 5:47 PM EDT2017-04-07 21:47:14 GMT

    Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.

    More >>

    Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly